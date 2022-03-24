3.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Mizoram
An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale jolted the South of Thenzawl on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 24 March 2022 at 12:50:45 Indian Standard Time (IST), Latitude: 23.09 and Longitude: 92.78, Depth: 24 Km, Location: 21km South of Thenzawl, Mizoram, India," NCS tweeted. No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)
