3.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Mizoram

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale jolted the South of Thenzawl on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Thenzawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 24-03-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 14:55 IST
3.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Mizoram
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale jolted the South of Thenzawl on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The Earthquake was felt at 12:50 PM at 21 kilometres south of Thenzawl town in Mizoram.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 24 March 2022 at 12:50:45 Indian Standard Time (IST), Latitude: 23.09 and Longitude: 92.78, Depth: 24 Km, Location: 21km South of Thenzawl, Mizoram, India," NCS tweeted. No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

