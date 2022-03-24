Italy's 2021 growth, deficit/GDP unchanged after revision of natural gas import data
Reuters | Milan | Updated: 24-03-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 16:50 IST
Italy's statistics bureau ISTAT said on Thursday the country's growth and budget deficit for 2021 remained unchanged at 6.6% and 7.2% of GDP respectively despite a revision of natural gas import figures.
Nominal GDP (gross domestic product) for last year could be revised down between 0.3-0.4%, the statistics office added.
