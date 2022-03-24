Italy's 2021 growth, deficit/GDP unchanged after revision of natural gas import data

Italy's statistics bureau ISTAT said on Thursday the country's growth and budget deficit for 2021 remained unchanged at 6.6% and 7.2% of GDP respectively despite a revision of natural gas import figures.

Nominal GDP (gross domestic product) for last year could be revised down between 0.3-0.4%, the statistics office added.

