Docked cargo vessel capsizes partly in Kolkata

A vessel loaded with 165 containers partly capsized at Netaji Subhas Dock of the Kolkata port on Thursday, an official said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, though a number of containers have sunk. The matter is being investigated.

The vessel, M/V Marine Trust 1, was scheduled to travel to Chittagong port in Bangladesh on Friday, said a spokesperson of the Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port (SMP), formerly Kolkata Port Trust.

''The vessel... suddenly capsized within 15 mins at 10:40 am. An enquiry into the incident has been ordered,'' SMP spokesperson Sanjoy Kumar Mukherjee said. It was loaded with 120 twenty-feet containers and 45 forty-feet containers. As the cargo ship tilted to one side, some of the containers have sunk.

''As seen from the berth level, 18 numbers of 20 feet containers directly went into the water while 10 numbers of 40 feet containers are floating on the water surface. They were secured by tying ropes,'' Mukherjee said. Measures are being undertaken to control the situation and minimise the loss to the cargo and the vessel. However, except the affected berth, operations remained normal on all other berths, SMP officials said.

