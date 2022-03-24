Migratory birds flock to Haryana's Chhilchhila sanctuary after 25 years

In good news for nature lovers, migratory birds in large numbers have made a comeback to the Chhilchhila Wildlife Sanctuary in Haryana's Kurukshetra district after a gap of 25 years, a spokesperson of the state forest department said on Thursday.

Painted stork, red-naped ibis, comb duck and little grebe are some of the seasonal visitors that have been spotted in the sanctuary this year, he added.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said the success story of the sanctuary could not be scripted without the cooperation of the people of Sarsa village in Kurukshetra and forest department officials, who have created suitable food and water sources and an environment conducive for the migratory birds to return, according to the spokesperson.

The arrival of these birds after 25 years shows that the ecosystem of the state is improving, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Haryana's Forest Minister Kanwar Pal also lauded the forest department, which has created a shelter for wildlife in the sanctuary while simultaneously addressing the problems of the villagers.

The minister said in the coming days, more such wildlife shelters will be set up in Haryana with the joint participation of the citizens and the department.

According to Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, A K Singh, the officers and officials of the department as well as the locals deserve all the credit for their constructive efforts in scripting the turnaround of the sanctuary.

The sanctuary is situated in Sarsa village, at a distance of about four kilometres from Sayeda on the Pehowa-Kurukshetra road, and its total area is 28.92 hectares.

The government issued a notification on November 28, 1986 and declared the area as a wildlife sanctuary following a request from the Sarsa Gram Panchayat, which passed a resolution in this regard on February 28 of that year.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Jagdish Chandra said the department worked in coordination with the locals to create a suitable environment for birds.

