Gujarat Assembly approves Rs 247 crore for new MLA quarters

The Gujarat Assembly has approved a sum of Rs 247 crore for the construction of new quarters for MLAs in Gandhinagar.

The proposal to construct new residences for the legislators at a cost of Rs 247 crore was part of budgetary allocation for the Roads and Building Department and it was presented before the House by minister Purnesh Modi on Wednesday.

It was eventually approved unopposed with the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress supporting the proposal.

At present, sitting MLAs are given accommodation in Sector 21 of Gandhinagar. For some time, there was a demand by legislators for new accommodation for them.

After a survey, the Roads and Building Department last year finalised a large plot in Sector 17 in the state capital to build new quarters or apartments. Modi, who holds the Roads and Building portfolio, had visited the site a few months back and discussed technical aspects of the project with officials.

''Between 1970 and 1995, when the number of MLAs was less, legislators used to live in quarters situated in Sector 17. In 1995, new quarters were built in Sector 21, where MLAs are currently given accommodation. MLAs have been using this facility for the last 25 years. Thus, we have decided to build new quarters keeping in mind the needs of the legislators,'' Modi had said in December last year.

The state has a 182-member Assembly.

''Now, we will be building new MLA quarters at Sector 17, the same place where old residences were first built. We will construct 216 apartments in 12 towers on a plot of 28,000 square metres. Each flat will have a built up area of 210 square metres,'' he added.

The entire complex will also have an auditorium, reading room, health club, community hall, play area, garden, canteen and large open space, the minister had said.

