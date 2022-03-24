Dharavi development project stuck as railway land is yet to be transferred to state: Maha CM

The proposed development of Dharavi, the country's biggest slum, is not making headway as railway land has not been handed over to the state government yet, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in the state Assembly on Thursday.

The issue of land in Mumbai which is under the control of various central ministries must be taken up with the Union government, he said.

Dharavi, located in central Mumbai, is spread over 2.1 sq km and is home to over six lakh people.

''Dharavi has to be developed. But its development cannot take place because, unfortunately, we are in talks with the Centre about the railway land. Around Rs 800 crore have been given, I have spoken to the railway minister two-three times. But that land has not been transferred to us yet," Thackeray told the House.

He also praised Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Housing Development Minister Jitendra Awhad for taking initiatives to ensure that working class people get home in Mumbai.

"Nobody thought about Mumbai this seriously (until now)," the chief minister said.

His government has introduced an amnesty scheme keeping in mind the interest of people who haven't got possession of their flats due to stalled slum rehabilitation projects, Thackeray said.

The government also expedited long-pending Patrachawl (Siddharth Nagar) and BDD chawl redevelopment projects, he said.

"We are constructing hostels for working women in Mumbai and also for girl students coming to the city for education. We are also giving relief to people by staying non-agricultural tax," he added.

The government, he said, is also constructing houses for sanitation workers.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi government does not just speak. It does what it says," added Thackeray who heads a coalition of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

He also mentioned the state government's decision to construct houses in the city for 300 MLAs from across the parties who represent constituencies outside the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

