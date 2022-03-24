Left Menu

Sample collection timings extended by 3 hours at AIIMS, Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 20:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a major relief to the patients visiting the AIIMS here, the time duration of sample collection for diagnostic tests at the facility has been further extended by three hours, officials said on Thursday.

Samples will now be collected from 8 am to 6.30 pm, they said.

''This will particularly provide relief to the patients who attend the afternoon clinics, which often continue till 5 or 6 pm. So the samples for the investigations prescribed by the doctors can then be given on the same day, saving an extra visit to the hospital,'' said Dr Subrata Sinha, the head of the laboratory medicine department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

With the new automated systems, including the robotic ''smart lab'' now being fully operational, over 50,000 individual tests are being conducted at the premier hospital in a day, which in turn eliminates backlog in testing.

In September last year, the AIIMS had extended the timings for collecting the blood samples till 3.30 pm.

''The Department of Laboratory Medicine has increased the timing of blood collection and body fluids at New RAK OPD (Basement) and old RAK OPD (Lab No. 27 and 28) up to 6.30 pm.

''The reports of routine investigations will be released within three hours of receiving the samples except some special tests, depending on the procedure of processing samples,'' a communication sent to medical superintendent Dr D K Sharma by Dr Sinha on March 23 said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

