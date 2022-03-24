Left Menu

Leopard skin found dumped in roadside garbage in Nashik

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A leopard skin was found dumped in garbage alongside a road in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Thursday, police said.

According to the police, at around 2 pm, when Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC)'s sanitation employees went to collect garbage from a vacant space behind a hotel in the Pathardi Phata area, they found a leopard skin lying there.

On being alerted, a team of the Indiranagar police reached the spot. The team brought the leopard skin to the police station and also informed forest department officials, they said.

After an inspection, the forest department officials said the skin was of a small leopard, the police said.

Prima facie, it seems someone had come to sell the leopard skin in the city and when the deal did not fructify, he dumped it on the roadside to avoid getting caught by the police or the forest department, they added. PTI COR RSY RSY

