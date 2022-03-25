Left Menu

Gehlot, Baghel to discuss coal supply on Friday

Of these, coal reserves from the first phase of Parsa East-Kanta Basin block have been mined and coal will no longer be supplied to Rajasthan from this unit as it can lead to power crisis, according to a release.

25-03-2022
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will meet his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur on Friday to discuss and clear roadblocks in further supply of coal for power plants in his state. The two leaders are expected to look for an amicable solution on the continued supply of coal to Rajasthan from the second phase of Parsa coal block, for which Chhattisgarh's forest department is yet to give its clearance. Rajasthan is mainly dependent on Chhattisgarh for its coal requirement to produce thermal power.

The Centre had in 2015 allotted 15 Million Tonnes per Annum (MTPA) coal blocks at Parsa East-Kanta Basin in Chhattisgarh and 5 MTPA capacity at Parsa to Rajasthan to generate 4,340 megawatts. Of these, coal reserves from the first phase of Parsa East-Kanta Basin block have been mined and coal will no longer be supplied to Rajasthan from this unit as it can lead to power crisis, according to a release. PTI SDA CJ CJ

