Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus

Spinosaurus, the largest-known carnivorous dinosaur, and its closest relatives long have confounded scientists trying to understand how these unusual water-loving beasts lived their lives and hunted prey. Did they wade into rivers and lakes like a heron? Or did they swim underwater like a hippo or croc? It turns out that the answer was in their bones - their bone density, to be precise. Scientists said on Wednesday that Spinosaurus and its cousin Baryonyx possessed extremely compact bones that would have helped them stay submerged for underwater swimming as semiaquatic predators targeting large prey.

Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Type 2 diabetes risk rises after COVID-19

Russian space chief says cooperation with Europe now impossible

Russia's space director said on Thursday that Europe had wrecked cooperation by imposing sanctions against his agency, and rockets that were meant to launch European satellites would now be used for Russian companies or countries friendly to Moscow. Dmitry Rogozin, head of Roscosmos, said in a Chinese television interview that this would apply to about 10 rockets.

