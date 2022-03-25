Left Menu

Ethiopia declares humanitarian truce in war-ravaged Tigray

Ethiopias government has announced what it called an indefinite humanitarian truce in its war-ravaged Tigray region, saying the action was necessary to allow unimpeded relief supplies into the area. The government statement said Tigrays forces must reciprocate the truce for the humanitarian situation to improve in the region.

PTI | Kampala | Updated: 25-03-2022 04:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 04:26 IST
Ethiopia declares humanitarian truce in war-ravaged Tigray
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Ethiopia's government has announced what it called an “indefinite humanitarian truce” in its war-ravaged Tigray region, saying the action was necessary to allow unimpeded relief supplies into the area. ''The government calls upon the donor community to redouble their generous contributions to alleviate the situation and reiterates its commitment to work in collaboration with relevant organisations to expedite the provision of humanitarian assistance to those in need,'' authorities said in a statement issued by the Government Communication Service. The government statement said Tigray's forces must reciprocate the truce for the humanitarian situation to improve in the region. It urged fighters loyal to Tigray's fugitive leaders “to desist from all acts of further aggression and withdraw from areas they have occupied in neighbouring regions.” It was not immediately possible to get a comment from Tigray's leaders. It was not clear if the immediate humanitarian truce is a step toward a comprehensive cease-fire. Ethiopia's government has faced growing international pressure to ease restrictions on the flow of humanitarian aid into Tigray.

World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian who considers the Tigray region home, has repeatedly urged Ethiopian authorities to allow unfettered humanitarian access into Tigray.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, said the secretary-general “hopes that this truce will translate into an effective cessation of hostilities, respected by all parties in this conflict, to allow for effective humanitarian access for all who need it.” Months of political tensions between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and the Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia's government exploded into war in November 2020.

The war is believed to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of people and the displacement of millions. Although the war has subsided in several places, notably within the Tigray and Amhara regions, concerns remain in the northeastern Afar region.

Aid into the Tigray region has been severely limited under what the United Nations described as a “de facto humanitarian blockade.” In June Ethiopia's government cut off almost all access to food aid, medical supplies, cash and fuel in Tigray.

The World Food Program warned earlier this year that three-quarters of Tigray's population of 6 million are “using extreme coping strategies to survive” and more than a third “are suffering an extreme lack of food.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022