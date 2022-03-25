Left Menu

No free homes for MLAs in new Mumbai project: Maha minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 12:37 IST
No free homes for MLAs in new Mumbai project: Maha minister
Jitendra Awhad Image Credit: Twitter(@Awhadspeaks)
  • Country:
  • India

A day after the Maharashtra government announced the construction of homes for MLAs in suburban Goregaon, state Minister Jitendra Awhad on Friday clarified the legislators will not get the residences for free.

The housing development minister said the MLAs concerned will have to pay for the homes, expected to cost Rs 70 lakh each.

"There is noise over the homes which will be built for MLAs. I would like to clarify that the homes will not be given for free. The land price + construction cost (expected expenses Rs 70 lakh) will be recovered from the MLAs concerned," he tweeted.

Awhad had on Thursday announced in the Legislative Assembly that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority will build high-income group category homes for MLAs who do not own homes in the metropolis and represent constituencies outside the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022