Back-to-back tremors in Tamil Nadu

In a span of less than two hours, as many as three slight earthquakes were experienced early on Friday in Tamil Nadus Dindigul region, according to the National Center for Seismology.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 15:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
In a span of fewer than two hours, as many as three slight earthquakes were experienced early on Friday in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul region, according to the National Center for Seismology. The magnitude of the three microearthquakes ranged between 1.2 and 1.5 on the Richter's scale and these were felt off Oddanchatram in Dindigul District, about 464 km from here.

The first tremor was felt at 4.33 AM (Magnitude 1.2), followed by one at 6.04 AM and another at 6.07 AM the magnitude of both these subsequent tremors was 1.5 and the depth of all the three was 10 km, according to the NCFS website. Television channels showed images of cracks in a couple of houses in a village near Oddanchatram and local officials are on a visit to villages that experienced tremors to ascertain if people or buildings were affected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

