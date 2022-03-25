Sagarmala prog: 29 projects worth Rs 45,000 crore implemented in 7 years, says Sonowal
Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said 29 projects worth Rs 45,000 crore have been implemented under the Sagarmala programme in seven years.
The programme is aimed at improving the efficiency of ports.
Addressing an event to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the Sagarmala programme, the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said a total of 29 projects worth Rs 45,000 crore have been successfully implemented under the public-private partnership model.
According to the minister, port connectivity, another important element of the Sagarmala programme, has 80 projects under its ambit.
He also launched a mobile application for the Sagarmala programme.
Launched in March 2015, the Sagarmala programme includes projects from various categories, such as modernisation of existing ports and terminals, new ports, terminals, Ro-Ro (Roll on/Roll off) & tourism jetties, enhancement of port connectivity, inland waterways, lighthouse tourism, industrialisation around ports, skill development, and technology centres.
