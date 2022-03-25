Left Menu

U.N. rights office says 1,081 civilians killed in Ukraine

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 25-03-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 18:41 IST
The U.N. rights office said on Friday that it had confirmed 1,081 civilian deaths and 1,707 injuries in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, adding that the real toll was likely considerably higher.

U.N. human rights monitors are working to verify reports of additional deaths in places of intense clashes in the regions of Sumy, Kharkiv and Donestsk, where the city of Mariupol is located, the statement said.

