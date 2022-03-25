Arunachal governor urges people to observe 'Earth Hour' on Saturday

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Friday appealed to the people of the state to be part of ‘Earth Hour’, an endeavour of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to raise awareness of nature loss and climate change - the two biggest threats facing the planet, on March 26.

People across the globe observe ‘Earth Hour’ by turning off lights between 8:30 pm and 9.30 pm on the last Saturday of March. “As a good gesture of our commitment for the preservation of our environment, let us make a personal contribution by switching off the lights in our houses, office premises and commercial establishments for an hour from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm on March 26,'' Mishra said in a message.

In his appeal to the people, the governor said the ultimate test of an individual's conscience is his or her willingness to sacrifice something today for the wellbeing of the future generation.

“By reducing energy consumption and making some small adjustments in our daily life, we can achieve a huge change in reducing the effects of global warming. It should be always remembered that Mother Earth will continue to offer its bounty only if there is faithful care of her by the present generation,” Mishra said. Earth Hour started in Sydney, Australia, in 2007.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)