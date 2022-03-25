Left Menu

Juvenile killed over smoking in Delhi, 17-yr-old accused held

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly killing a juvenile for smoking outside his house in Delhis Rohini, police said.The body of the juvenile, a resident of Rohinis sector 1, was found stuffed in a bag in northwest Delhis Mangolpuri area on Friday morning, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 20:55 IST
Juvenile killed over smoking in Delhi, 17-yr-old accused held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly killing a juvenile for smoking outside his house in Delhi's Rohini, police said.

The body of the juvenile, a resident of Rohini's sector 1, was found stuffed in a bag in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Friday morning, they said. According to police, the accused objected to the victim smoking outside his house in Rohini's sector 2 on Thursday night. A quarrel between the two ensued and in a fit of rage, the accused slit the throat of the victim, who too was aged 17 years.

Police received information regarding the body at around 7 am on Friday.

Upon reaching the spot near Peer Baba Majaar, Main Road, opposite Y-Block Mangolpuri, police found that the unidentified body with throat-slit injuries was stuffed in a bag, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022