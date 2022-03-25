Left Menu

Croc rescued in Kendrapara

The crocodile is safe and no injury was caused to it, the officials said.It would have left for its original place of habitation sooner or the later.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 25-03-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 21:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
A five-feet-long estuarine crocodile who had sneaked into a river near a village in Odisha's Kendrapara district was rescued by forest personnel, bringing relief of the locals, officials said on Friday.

The reptile had strayed into the Chitrotpala river from the Bhitarkanika river system, causing panic among the fisherfolk. They then informed the police and forest officials.

The forest personnel later rescued it near Korua village in Patkura on Thursday. The crocodile is safe and no injury was caused to it, the officials said.

It would have left for its original place of habitation sooner or the later. The crocodile was released in the wilds of the Bhitarkanika river system, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

