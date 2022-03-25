CubeSat uncovers new source of energetic electrons falling into Earth

A NASA-funded CubeSat (small, lightweight cube-shaped satellites) has discovered a new source of super-fast and energetic electrons raining down on Earth. Using the Electron Losses and Fields Investigation (ELFIN), researchers from the University of California Los Angles (UCLA) observed this rain called "electron precipitation".

The team combined ELFIN data with more distant observations from NASA's Time History of Events and Macroscale Interactions during Substorms (THEMIS) spacecraft to understand the mystery of electron rain and determined that the electron rain was caused by whistler waves, a type of electromagnetic wave that ripples through plasma in space.

"ELFIN is the first satellite to measure these super-fast electrons. The mission is yielding new insights due to its unique vantage point," said Xiaojia Zhang, lead author on the new paper published in the journal Nature Communications and researcher in UCLA's Department of Earth, Planetary, and Space Sciences (EPSS).

As explained in a NASA blog post, electrons in the Van Allen radiation belts travel in spirals between Earth's North and South magnetic poles. Under certain conditions, whistler waves can occur in the radiation belts, energizing and speeding up the electrons so much that they can be lost into the atmosphere, thereby creating the electron shower.

The UCLA team also showed that this type of radiation belt loss to the atmosphere can increase significantly during geomagnetic storms.

Launched in 2018, ELFIN is the first satellite developed, managed and operated entirely by UCLA. It is designed to help scientists better understand magnetic storms in near-Earth space.