Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Northern Qinghai, China - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 22:12 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Northern Qinghai, China, early on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was centred at a depth of 10 km, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
