Expressway oil spill affects Mumbai-bound traffic

Mumbai-bound traffic on the Mumbai-Pune expressway was disrupted on Saturday morning after an oil tanker overturned in one of the lanes causing spilling of oil on the busy highway, a police official said. The oil spill was caused after a speeding tanker overturned in the Pune-Mumbai lane of the six-lane expressway around 530 AM, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 10:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Mumbai-bound traffic on the Mumbai-Pune expressway was disrupted on Saturday morning after an oil tanker overturned in one of the lanes causing spilling of oil on the busy highway, a police official said. The oil spill was caused after a speeding tanker overturned in the Pune-Mumbai lane of the six-lane expressway around 5:30 AM, the official said. The incident occurred near the spot where the British-era Amrutanjan bridge once stood before it was pulled down two years ago, the official said. ''The vehicular traffic towards Mumbai is totally disrupted. Hundreds of vehicles are stuck in a massive traffic snarl. A 30-km patch of the expressway is affected due to the incident,'' he said.

Due to the oil spill, a container truck skidded as per the preliminary information. Teams of highway police, local police, and other authorities are trying to restore traffic on the expressway. The traffic movement on the Mumbai-Pune lane of the expressway is normal, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

