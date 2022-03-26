Delhi records maximum temperature of 34.5 deg C

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degree Celsius, three notches above the season's average, on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city's minimum temperature was recorded at 20.1 degrees Celsius, which was also three notches above the season's normal, it said.

The humidity oscillated between 56 per cent to 24 per cent.

The city's 24-hour air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category (AQI 207) at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The department has predicted strong surface winds in the daytime for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperature are likely to settle around 36 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

