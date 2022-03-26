Left Menu

'Science Leaders Conclave' held in Hyderabad

'Science Leaders Conclave' held in Hyderabad
For the first time, heads of various government scientific institutions in the country have come together for a two-day conclave here to deliberate on societal problems and goals and to plan for the future in science and technology.

The first 'Vision India @2047 Science Leaders Conclave', jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), began at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Saroj Barik, convenor of the conclave and director of CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), Lucknow, said the topics for discussion were selected with focus on five themes - Climate Change, One Health, Energy Security, S&T for meeting Sustainable Development Goals, and Applications of Artificial Intelligence for Water, Agriculture and Environment Management – to develop a roadmap for Atmanirbhar Bharat 2047, a press release from organisers said.

Shekhar C Mande, DG, CSIR, spoke about the progress made by country in science and technology since Independence and also the opportunity at the conclave to brainstorm for the future.

