Country's `first aluminium-body metro train' flagged off, to be used by Pune Metro

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-03-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 21:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The first aluminium-body metro train in the country, to be deployed by Pune Metro, was flagged off at an event held at Uttarpara, Kolkata on Saturday, Maha Metro said in a release here.

The train was flagged off by Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit, and others, it said.

Maha Metro is the implementing agency for the metro project in Pune.

Two lines of the Pune metro project have been recently launched and passenger services on remaining lines will soon start, Dixit said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

