Kerala CM urges people to observe 'Earth Hour'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday called for observing 'Earth Hour' and said it would be a humble step to create awareness against climate change.

Vijayan, in a tweet, asked people to observe Earth Hour by switching lights off till 9.30 pm.

''#EarthHour starts at 8.30 pm today. Let's stand united for the home we all share and observe earth hour by switching lights off till 9.30 pm. It would be a humble step to create awareness against the biggest peril we all face, climate change,'' Vijayan tweeted.

Earth Hour is an endeavour of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to raise awareness of nature loss and climate change -- the two biggest threats facing the planet.

People across the globe observe 'Earth Hour' by turning off lights between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm on the last Saturday of March.

