Left Menu

Kerala CM urges people to observe 'Earth Hour'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday called for observing Earth Hour and said it would be a humble step to create awareness against climate change.Vijayan, in a tweet, asked people to observe Earth Hour by switching lights off till 9.30 pm.EarthHour starts at 8.30 pm today.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-03-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 21:41 IST
Kerala CM urges people to observe 'Earth Hour'
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday called for observing 'Earth Hour' and said it would be a humble step to create awareness against climate change.

Vijayan, in a tweet, asked people to observe Earth Hour by switching lights off till 9.30 pm.

''#EarthHour starts at 8.30 pm today. Let's stand united for the home we all share and observe earth hour by switching lights off till 9.30 pm. It would be a humble step to create awareness against the biggest peril we all face, climate change,'' Vijayan tweeted.

Earth Hour is an endeavour of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to raise awareness of nature loss and climate change -- the two biggest threats facing the planet.

People across the globe observe 'Earth Hour' by turning off lights between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm on the last Saturday of March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022