Left Menu

Heatwave revives in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-03-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 22:41 IST
Heatwave revives in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

After a brief respite, the heatwave condition revived in many parts of Rajasthan on Saturday with a maximum temperature of 42.1 degree Celsius reported in its Banswara district.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of a heatwave at many places in the coming days.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Center, the maximum temperature was recorded above 40 degree Celsius at many places on Saturday.

It was 41.8 degree Celsius in Barmer, 41.3 degree Celsius in Dungarpur, 41.1 degree Celsius in Jalore, 40.8 degree Celsius in Phalodi, 40.3 degree Celsius in Sirohi and 40.0 degree Celsius in Bikaner.

The Department also issued a yellow alert for hot winds at some places in Barmer, Jaisalmer and Jalore districts of the state on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022