Mumbai: four-year-old killed in house collapse, five injured

A four-year-old boy was killed and five others including an infant were injured when a house collapsed in suburban Kandivali West on Saturday afternoon, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The incident took place at K D Compound in Lalji Pada area around 4 pm when the BMC's maintenance department was carrying out ''minor road work'' in R-South Ward, he said.

Naushad Ali (4) was declared dead on arrival at Shatabdi Hospital.

Hasina Shaha (22), Shahidunnisa Rain (30), Prema Yadav (38), Mohammad Ansar (16) and three-month-old Dilshad Shaha were injured.

The condition of all of them including infant Dilshad was said to be stable, the official said.

