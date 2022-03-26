Left Menu

Mumbai: four-year-old killed in house collapse, five injured

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 23:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A four-year-old boy was killed and five others including an infant were injured when a house collapsed in suburban Kandivali West on Saturday afternoon, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The incident took place at K D Compound in Lalji Pada area around 4 pm when the BMC's maintenance department was carrying out ''minor road work'' in R-South Ward, he said.

Naushad Ali (4) was declared dead on arrival at Shatabdi Hospital.

Hasina Shaha (22), Shahidunnisa Rain (30), Prema Yadav (38), Mohammad Ansar (16) and three-month-old Dilshad Shaha were injured.

The condition of all of them including infant Dilshad was said to be stable, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

