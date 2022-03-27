Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near coast of Ecuador region - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 10:13 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck near the coastal region of Ecuador late on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), it said.
