Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near coast of Ecuador region - EMSC

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 10:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck near the coastal region of Ecuador late on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), it said.

