Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA extends environmental review of SpaceX program in Texas

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. U.S. FAA extends environmental review of SpaceX program in Texas The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it was again extending its target date to complete an environmental review of the proposed SpaceX Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket program in Boca Chica, Texas, to April 29.

U.S. FAA extends environmental review of SpaceX program in Texas

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it was again extending its target date to complete an environmental review of the proposed SpaceX Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket program in Boca Chica, Texas, to April 29. The FAA's previous target date was March 28. The FAA noted that completing the environmental review does not guarantee a vehicle operator license will be issued, which must also meet FAA safety, risk, and financial responsibility requirements.

