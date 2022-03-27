Amit Shah inaugurates several projects in Chandigarh
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated several projects, including the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre here. The other projects which the Union Minister inaugurated included a new office building of Chandigarh Housing Board, two government schools and an urban park.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated several projects, including the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre here. Shah also laid foundation stones of a hostel block of commerce college, a project for constructing 240 houses for police personnel and a bus depot-cum-workshop.
The Union minister was accompanied by Punjab Governor Banwarlilal Purohit on this occasion. Under the ICCC project, more than 2,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the city to keep a check on traffic violations. The ICCC centre is also integrated with major citizen services including water, electricity, sewage, solid waste management, transport, e-mail governance, parking and public-bike sharing for an effective monitoring of services and data analysis. The other projects which the Union Minister inaugurated included a new office building of Chandigarh Housing Board, two government schools and an urban park.
