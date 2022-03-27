Left Menu

Delhi records high of 36.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above season's average

The maximum and minimum temperatures will settle around 37 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively, the weather department said.Delhis air quality was recorded in the moderate category.

27-03-2022
Delhi records high of 36.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above season's average
Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature settled at 20.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, it said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 46 per cent to 21 per cent.

The national capital is expected to witness clear skies on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures will settle around 37 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively, the weather department said.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category. The city's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) read 195 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

