Left Menu

Jordan's king to hold talks in West Bank with Palestinian president - Palestinian TV

Reuters | Ramallah | Updated: 27-03-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 21:38 IST
Jordan's king to hold talks in West Bank with Palestinian president - Palestinian TV
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@KingAbdullahII)
  • Country:
  • Jordan

Jordan's King Abdullah will hold talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian Television said.

The visit is widely expected to focus on efforts to reduce tensions in the Palestinian territories and East Jerusalem ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins in April this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
3
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
4
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022