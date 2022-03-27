Jordan's king to hold talks in West Bank with Palestinian president - Palestinian TV
Reuters | Ramallah | Updated: 27-03-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 21:38 IST
- Jordan
Jordan's King Abdullah will hold talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian Television said.
The visit is widely expected to focus on efforts to reduce tensions in the Palestinian territories and East Jerusalem ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins in April this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
