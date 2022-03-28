Left Menu

2 teenagers suffer burn injuries in cylinder blast in Delhi

Two teenagers received burn injuries after an LPG cylinder in their house caught fire in central Delhis Ranjeet Nagar area, police said on Monday. In the incident, 16-year-old Anshumaan and 18-year-old Ritesh received 30 per cent and 45 per cent burn injuries respectively, the police said.The two teenagers were admitted to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital.

Two teenagers received burn injuries after an LPG cylinder in their house caught fire in central Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar area, police said on Monday. They said they received information about the explosion on Street Number 211 at 9.04 pm on Sunday. The family members smelt the gas leaking from the cylinder after which they removed its regulator. However, later, they lit a match stick and it caught fire. In the incident, 16-year-old Anshumaan and 18-year-old Ritesh received 30 per cent and 45 per cent burn injuries respectively, the police said.

The two teenagers were admitted to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital. They were later referred to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, they said. Adif Rizvi (26), who lives next door, said that the cylinder exploded around around 9 pm. ''I was studying in my room. I thought it was an earthquake and immediately rushed out of the room. We saw smoke billowing out of the house next to my room. Later, we got to know about the explosion. ''I called the police and informed them about the incident. My landlord lives on the ground floor and the gate of his house got damaged due to the explosion,'' Rizvi, who is preparing for UPSC civil services examination, said.

