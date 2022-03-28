Cow gets stuck in Mumbai drain; rescued after 5 hours

A cow got stuck after falling into a drain near Dadar railway station in Mumbai on Monday morning and was rescued after nearly five hours, a fire brigade official said.

The incident took place in Kabutarkhana area around 7.30 am when the drain lid slipped down due to the cow's weight, he said.

The cow then fell and got stuck at a depth of 8-10 feet in the drain and was unable to move out, the official said. After being alerted, two fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, he said, adding that civic and police personnel also reached there. Initially, an earth mover equipment was brought to widen the drain opening. But, the rescuers later used a drill machine to avoid any injury to the cow, he said. After about five hours of hectic efforts, the drain walls were dismantled and the cow was pulled out with the help of ropes, the official said.

