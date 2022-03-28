Runwal Group unveils a new tower - Manhattan at Runwal Avenue in Kanjurmarg

Left Menu

Lifestyle homes offering world-class living Runwal Group, one of Indias leading real estate developers, announced the launch ofa newresidential tower - Manhattan, in their project Runwal Avenue located at Kanjurmarg East in Mumbai. With an integrated high street, numerous recreational amenities, great connectivity and a unique 6 acre Central Park, Manhattan aims to offer the buyers a vibrant lifestyle similar to New Yorks.

~Lifestyle homes offering world-class living~ Runwal Group, one of India’s leading real estate developers, announced the launch ofa newresidential tower - Manhattan, in their project Runwal Avenue located at Kanjurmarg East in Mumbai. Part of a larger overall development, the project is situated just 300 mtrs from the station. The tower will consist of 47 floorswith efficiently planned 1, 1.5, 2 and 3 bed residences. With an integrated high street, numerous recreational amenities, great connectivity and a unique 6 acre Central Park, Manhattan aims to offer the buyers a vibrant lifestyle similar to New York’s. The massive Central Park, situated at a 5 minute walk from Manhattan, is something which is rare in a city like Mumbai. It will make the joy of nature and green spaces an everyday event for the residents. Apartments at Manhattan will provide panoramic views of the surroundings in addition to fresh air and an elevated lifestyle. Located at the new city centre Kanjurmarg, Runwal Avenue brings every significant landmark closer to you. From the strategically important business districts like SEEPZ & BKC to the International Airport, every key hub of the city is easily accessible. Kanjurmarg enjoys fantastic road, rail and upcoming Metro connectivity which will further boost the residential living experience in the area. Runwal Avenue is a perfect blend of connectivity, convenience and lifestyle. Residents can pamper themselves with a wide range of amenities such as a huge central podium, green open spaces, swimming pools, indoor games, badminton, state-of-the-art gym, yoga, play areas etc. The project will feature thoughtfully designed facilities such as a health clinic within the premises by a leading healthcare institution and a Wi-Fi-enabled business centre space to allow residents to manage their work from home lifestyle. 'Fifth Avenue' - an integrated high street galleria with cafes, bistros, salons, brand stores, boutiques and much more will bring in a vibe similar to international shopping avenues. Situated just 10 minutes from Powai, it offers all Powai’s advantages at a far more attractive price. For more information visit: http://runwalgroup.in/ Runwal Avenue project has been registered via MahaRERA registration no.: Wing-J: P51800026860, Wing-K: P51800028811, Wing-L: P51800031895, Wing-M: P51800033514. Available on website https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects.

