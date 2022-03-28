Maha: Fire near Yeoor forest in Thane doused in an hour, no report of injuries to anyone
A short circuit in the cable of a lamppost at Yeoor forest in Maharashtra's Thane district caused a fire on Monday afternoon, an official said.
The blaze, which started at around 2pm near an Air Force Station in the vicinity, was doused with the help of one fire-tending vehicle in less than an hour, he added.
There is no report of injury to anyone, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell.
