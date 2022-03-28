Left Menu

Maha: Fire near Yeoor forest in Thane doused in an hour, no report of injuries to anyone

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-03-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 17:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A short circuit in the cable of a lamppost at Yeoor forest in Maharashtra's Thane district caused a fire on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The blaze, which started at around 2pm near an Air Force Station in the vicinity, was doused with the help of one fire-tending vehicle in less than an hour, he added.

There is no report of injury to anyone, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

