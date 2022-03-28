Left Menu

Tata Power, Rustomjee Group tie up for EV charging infra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 18:12 IST
Representative Image
Tata Power and Rustomjee Group have collaborated to set up electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the commercial and residential projects of the latter across Mumbai metropolitan region, a statement said on Monday.

Tata Power, one of India's largest electric vehicle charging solutions providers, has collaborated with real estate developer Rustomjee Group to provide end-to-end EV charging solutions across all its residential and commercial projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the statement said. Under this collaboration, the Tata Power will install dedicated charging infrastructure for residents of Rustomjee in Mumbai MMR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

