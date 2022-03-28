Maha: Fire breaks out in manufacturing unit in Ahmednagar, no report of injuries

A huge fire broke out in a plant manufacturing inks, varnish and coatings in Srirampur MIDC area in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Monday, an official said.

There were no reports of injuries to anyone in the incident, though it caused considerable damage to property, he added.

''The blaze took place at around 11:30am in a unit of 'Surface Coatings', which manufacturers inks, various coatings, resins and varnish. Thick black smoke started billowing from the plant following the blaze. Loud explosions could be heard, possibly due to chemicals stored in barrels,'' said Deepak Marshiya, sub fire officer, Srirampur Municipal Council.

''Six fire-tending vehicles were deployed and the blaze was doused at 2:30pm. A probe is on to find out the cause of the fire,'' he added.

