Left Menu

Maha: Fire breaks out in manufacturing unit in Ahmednagar, no report of injuries

A huge fire broke out in a plant manufacturing inks, varnish and coatings in Srirampur MIDC area in Maharashtras Ahmednagar district on Monday, an official said.There were no reports of injuries to anyone in the incident, though it caused considerable damage to property, he added.The blaze took place at around 1130am in a unit of Surface Coatings, which manufacturers inks, various coatings, resins and varnish. Thick black smoke started billowing from the plant following the blaze.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 19:00 IST
Maha: Fire breaks out in manufacturing unit in Ahmednagar, no report of injuries
  • Country:
  • India

A huge fire broke out in a plant manufacturing inks, varnish and coatings in Srirampur MIDC area in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Monday, an official said.

There were no reports of injuries to anyone in the incident, though it caused considerable damage to property, he added.

''The blaze took place at around 11:30am in a unit of 'Surface Coatings', which manufacturers inks, various coatings, resins and varnish. Thick black smoke started billowing from the plant following the blaze. Loud explosions could be heard, possibly due to chemicals stored in barrels,'' said Deepak Marshiya, sub fire officer, Srirampur Municipal Council.

''Six fire-tending vehicles were deployed and the blaze was doused at 2:30pm. A probe is on to find out the cause of the fire,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022