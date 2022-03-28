Left Menu

Baby found abandoned on Guwahati-Jammu train

28-03-2022
Baby found abandoned on Guwahati-Jammu train
A two-month-old girl was found abandoned on ‘Amarnath Express’ which had reached here from Guwahati, an official of child help desk at Jammu Railway station said on Monday, as efforts are on to trace out her parents.

The baby was handed over to Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after her rescue on Saturday, coordinator, child help desk of Childline India foundation, Sugam Anubhav told PTI.

He said the baby was found beneath a seat inside a coach during a joint outreach with Railway Protection Force (RPF) shortly after the train reached the railway station in the afternoon.

“The cries of the baby attracted our attention and our team rescued her on time. The baby was handed over to the CWC Jammu,” Anubhav said, adding announcements were made throughout the day but no one came forward to claim the baby.

He said a medical check-up of the girl was carried out on Sunday and she is in good health.

