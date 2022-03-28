ExoMars rover technically ready for launch, says ESA

The European Space Agency (ESA) said on Monday that its ExoMars rover - Rosalind Franklin - is confirmed technically ready for launch, and a fast-track study is underway to determine options for bringing the mission to Mars.

This development comes days after ESA announced the suspension of cooperation with the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, on the ExoMars rover mission with a launch in 2022.

While the 2022 launch window for the ExoMars mission is no longer possible, the mission's System Qualification and Flight Acceptance Review was held as planned this month, with the Review Board confirming that the spacecraft would have been ready for timely shipment to the launch site and the programme had a sufficient time margin for the original launch opportunity opening on the 20th September 2022.

According to the agency, the Exomars elements are now being prepared for storage at a Thales Alenia Space site in Italy. A fast-track industrial study is also set to begin to better define the available options for a way forward to implement the ExoMars rover mission in a future launch.

"We count on brilliant teams and expertise across Europe and with international partners to reshape and rebuild the mission. The team is dedicated and focused on setting out the next steps to ensure we bring this incredible rover to Mars to complete the job it was designed for," said David Parker, Director of Human and Robotic Exploration at ESA.

Once launched, the Rosalind Franklin ExoMars rover's primary goal will be to search for evidence of past life on the Red Planet. It includes a drilling system that can penetrate 2 m below the surface and a miniature life-search laboratory.