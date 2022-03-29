Left Menu

Bihari Diaspora celebrated Bihar Diwas in California

Members of the Bihari diaspora community observed the Bihar Diwas in the Silicon Valley with participants vowing to help in the development of the state back home.Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day is celebrated across the state every year on March 22 to mark the formation of the state.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2022 05:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 05:59 IST
Bihari Diaspora celebrated Bihar Diwas in California
  • Country:
  • United States

Members of the Bihari diaspora community observed the Bihar Diwas in the Silicon Valley with participants vowing to help in the development of the state back home.

Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day is celebrated across the state every year on March 22 to mark the formation of the state. Bihar was carved out of Bengal on March 22, 1912.

Organized by the Bihar Foundation of USA, the celebrations include cultural activities. Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister had sent sent a video message on the occasion.

Based out of California, Bihar Foundation for the past several years has been engaged in various developmental and non-profit activities in the field of health, education and rural development, said its chairman, Rajiv Sharma.

Deepak Sharma, secretary of Bihar Foundation, provided progress updates about the foundation activities including update on the on-going success of “Adopt A Village” Program and foundation’s effort in supporting Bihar during the COVID-19 pandemic by sending Oxygen concentrator, Oxymeters, and gloves to be distributed to the people and hospitals in need.

This was followed by the foundation’s roadmap update by Jayant Kumar.

The event among others was attended by Ramakant Kumar representing Consulate of India, San Francisco, Cindy Chavez (Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors), Tara Shivakrishanan (Trustee, Santa Clara County Board of Education), Raj Chahal (Vice Mayor & Council Member, City of Santa Clara), and Ritesh Tondon (Candidate for US Congress).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive

EXCLUSIVE-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022