Firefighting operations going on at Ghazipur landfill site

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 09:39 IST
A thick blanket of smoke engulfed east Delhi's Ghazipur dumping yard as a fire that broke out on Monday continued to rage on in some pockets even after 19 hours.

Two fire tenders have been stationed at the spot, an official of the fire department said.

Chief Fire officer Atul Garg told PTI that the firefighting operations are still underway and it might take a few more hours to complete the cooling process.

According to the fire department, a call was received at around 2.30 pm about the fire in Khatta at Ghazipur on Monday. No casualty was reported.

