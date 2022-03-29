Left Menu

4.3-magnitude quake hits Ladakh, J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-03-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 13:00 IST
4.3-magnitude quake hits Ladakh, J-K
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said. The earthquake struck at 7.29 am and lasted for a few seconds, the NCS said.

The depth of the earthquake was 148 kilometers below the surface of the earth at latitude 35.87 degrees north and longitude 77.47 degrees east.

Its epicenter was 186 kilometers north of Alchi in Leh, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022