Assam govt introduces two bills in assembly to repeal obsolete laws

The Assam government on Tuesday introduced two bills to reduce compliance burden on citizens and businesses, and do away with obsolete legislations.

Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan introduced a bill to repeal ‘The Assam Famine Relief and Insurance Fund Act, 1948’ as the original legislation has become obsolete, according to the statement of objects and reasons. Relief and rehabilitation provided to people affected by flood, drought, cyclone, fire, storm, lightning and other natural calamities, which were previously covered by the Act, are now under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Mohan said.

The Centre contributes 90 per cent to the fund while rest of the amount is borne by the state. The SDRF also covers gratuitous relief during natural calamities as well as ex-gratia to next of kin, for which an amount is also given from the PM’s Relief Fund.

Ex-gratia to families of victims of man-made disaster is provided from the state’s fund.

The minister said as the original Act had become redundant, ‘The Assam Famine Relief and Insurance Fund (Repealing) Bill, 2022’ has been brought by the government.

‘The Assam Consolidation of Holdings (Repealing) Bill, 2022’ was introduced as the original Act had not yielded any outcome.

The Assam Consolidation of Holdings Act, 1960, was enacted to provide for consolidation and prevention of fragmentation of agricultural holdings for better cultivation, the statement of objects and reasons said.

But there was a lack of response from the land owners and implementation of the Act was ineffective, leading to the introduction of a bill for repealing it, it said.

