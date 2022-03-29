ESA evaluates initial ideas to create network of lunar satellites

In line with its goal to build a lasting lunar link to enable sustainable space exploration, the European Space Agency (ESA) has evaluated initial ideas to create a network of telecommunications and navigation satellites on Earth's only natural satellite - the Moon.

As planned missions are becoming regular trips to the Moon, a shared communication and navigation service will reduce the design complexity and weight of individual missions, making them more cost-efficient, the agency says.

ESA said that two consortia of companies have completed their system concept reviews, which set out how to create the lunar constellation, under the agency's Moonlight initiative to identify the best way to create a lasting link with Earth's natural satellite. The first consortium is super headed by Telespazio and the other by Surrey Satellite Technology Limited.

ESA's service modules including the ESPRIT communications module will be used by NASA's Artemis mission that seeks to return humans to the Moon. The agency, in collaboration with its industrial partners in Europe, is helping to build the Lunar Pathfinder, a satellite that will provide affordable communications services around the Moon.

The agency is looking for innovative ideas for how to use a lasting link with the Moon via the 'call for ideas' campaign, applications for which are open until 30th April. The campaign aims to inspire different types of potential lunar users to submit ideas for new use cases and applications that can be enabled and supported by the Lunar Communications and Navigation Services under development. More information can be found here.