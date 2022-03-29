Heat wave persists in Rajasthan; Pilani, Churu hit 43 deg C

The daytime temperatures in parts of Rajasthan rose on Tuesday, with Pilani in Jhunjhunu recording a high of 43.1 degrees Celsius.

Pilani was followed closely by Churu, which registered a maximum temperature of 43 degree celsius on Tuesday, according to the Meteorological (MeT) department here.

Dholpur recorded a daytime temperature of 42.7 degrees Celsius, Phalodi (Jodhpur) and Sriganganagar sizzled at 42.2 degrees Celsius while the mercury hit 42.1, 41.8 and 41.3 degrees Celsius respectively in Jaisalmer, Bikaner and Kota.

Heat wave conditions in some areas of the state will persist for the next two days, the MeT office said.

Slight decline in daytime temperatures are expected on April 1 and 2, according to a forecast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)