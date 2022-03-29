Left Menu

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 29-03-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 21:15 IST
Extra round of U.N. biodiversity talks fixed for June
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Negotiators at U.N. biodiversity talks on Tuesday agreed to meet again in Kenya between June 21-26 for another round of negotiations aimed at finalising a global pact to halt and reverse species losses.

Around 1,000 negotiators from 164 countries met in Geneva over the past two weeks with a view to finalising 21 targets that form part of the "post-2020 global biodiversity framework". It was meant to be the final round of talks ahead of a postponed Kunming summit in China later this year but they failed to reach consensus on the targets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

