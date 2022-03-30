Left Menu

UK says Russia's shift proves it has problems

PTI | London | Updated: 30-03-2022 12:01 IST
Britain's Ministry of Defense says Russia's stated focus on the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine "is likely a tacit admission that it is struggling to sustain more than one significant axis of advance.'' In a daily war assessment, the ministry said Wednesday that Russian units suffering heavy losses have been forced to return to Belarus and Russia to reorganise and supply.

It says such activity is placing further pressure on Russia's already strained logistics and demonstrates the difficulties Russia is having reorganizing its units in forward areas within Ukraine.

It noted, however, that the shift is unlikely to mean relief for civilians in cities that have been subjected to relentless Russian bombardments. It expects Moscow will continue to compensate for reduced ground maneuvers through mass artillery and missile strikes.

