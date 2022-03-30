Left Menu

ESA supporting India's Aditya-L1 and Chandrayaan-3 space missions

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 13:25 IST
The European Space Agency (ESA) is providing essential support to the Indian Space Research Organisation's upcoming lunar exploration and solar research missions. These include the Aditya-L1 mission to study the Sun and Chandrayaan-3 to study the lunar surface at the Moon's south pole.

Last year, the two agencies signed an agreement to provide technical support to each other, including tracking and communication services to upcoming ISRO space missions via ESA's ground stations.

Beginning with the critical launch and early orbit phase, ESA said that its support for both missions continues to the end of both missions if required by ISRO. Both missions are due to launch in 2022 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota Range (SDSC SHAR), India.

Aditya-L1

Named after the Hindu Sun god, Aditya, and its first future home, the first Lagrange point of the Earth-Sun system (L1), Aditya-L1 is a solar research mission that will study a number of properties of the Sun, such as the dynamics and origins of coronal mass ejections.

ESA's global tracking station network – Estrack – lets it track and communicate with spacecraft anytime and in any direction, up to two billion kilometres from Earth. The 35-metre deep space Estrack antennas, a 15-metre antenna in Kourou (French Guiana), and the commercial 32-metre deep space antenna at Goonhilly station in the UK will provide tracking, telemetry and command (TT&C) support for Aditya-L1.

Chandrayaan-3

ISRO's third lunar exploration Chandrayaan-3 mission will spend two weeks conducting scientific and technical operations on the surface. ESA's Kourou antenna and the Goonhilly station will be added to the NASA deep space stations supporting the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

