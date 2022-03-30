Left Menu

Ghazipur fire: Delhi Env minister asks pollution panel to impose Rs 50 lakh fine on EDMC

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday directed the DPCC to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and take action against officials responsible for a massive fire at the Ghazipur landfill site two days ago.It has also been decided to plan a campaign against open burning of garbage and fires at landfill sites, Rai said at a press conference.We had asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to submit a fact-finding report.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday directed the DPCC to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and take action against officials responsible for a massive fire at the Ghazipur landfill site two days ago.

It has also been decided to plan a campaign against open burning of garbage and fires at landfill sites, Rai said at a press conference.

''We had asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to submit a fact-finding report. They have submitted a detailed report today which points to carelessness on the part of the municipal corporation. ''The report talks about the sluggish pace of biomining of legacy waste at the site. Only 21 trommels are being used there in place of 25,'' Rai said.

The anti-smog gun deployed at the site is not functioning. Of the 24 CCTV cameras installed there to monitor such fires, only 17 are operating, he said.

The construction of a boundary wall to thwart entry of unauthorized persons at the landfill has not been completed yet, the minister said.

''In view of these shortcomings, the DPCC has been asked to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the municipal corporation and take action against officials responsible,'' he said.

''We have also decided to convene a high-level meeting of departments concerned on April 4 to plan a campaign to stop burning of waste and fires at landfill sites,'' he added.

